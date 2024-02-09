Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹164.4 and closed at ₹162.45. The stock had a high of ₹164.4 and a low of ₹160.65. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹211,709.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 2,781,333.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.