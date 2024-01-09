Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks surge with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 99.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.19 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw the stock open at 101.69 and close at 100.75. The highest price reached during the day was 101.69, while the lowest was 99.6. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently 130,645.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.14, and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 6,675,192.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹101.19, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹99.97

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 101.19. It has seen a percent change of 1.22, with a net change of 1.22.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.45%
3 Months28.98%
6 Months203.34%
YTD0.6%
1 Year205.66%
09 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹99.97, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹100.75

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 99.97, with a net change of -0.78 and a percent change of -0.77. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason behind the decrease.

09 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹100.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,675,192. The closing price for the day was 100.75.

