Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks surge with positive trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw the stock open at ₹101.69 and close at ₹100.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹101.69, while the lowest was ₹99.6. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹130,645.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 6,675,192.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹101.19. It has seen a percent change of 1.22, with a net change of 1.22.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.45%
|3 Months
|28.98%
|6 Months
|203.34%
|YTD
|0.6%
|1 Year
|205.66%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹99.97, with a net change of -0.78 and a percent change of -0.77. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason behind the decrease.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,675,192. The closing price for the day was ₹100.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!