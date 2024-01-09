Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks surge with positive trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw the stock open at ₹101.69 and close at ₹100.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹101.69, while the lowest was ₹99.6. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹130,645.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 6,675,192.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.