Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 3.42 %. The stock closed at 73.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 73.58 and closed at 73.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 76.45 and a low of 73.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 98,732.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 92.94 and 23.9 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 9,424,438.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹75.55, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹73.05

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently 75.55, with a percent change of 3.42 and a net change of 2.5. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement in recent trading sessions, increasing by 3.42% or 2.5. It is important to note that this summary is based on current data and market conditions may change.

09 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹73.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 9,424,438 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 73.05.

