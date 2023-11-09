Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹73.58 and closed at ₹73.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹76.45 and a low of ₹73.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹98,732.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹92.94 and ₹23.9 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 9,424,438.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently ₹75.55, with a percent change of 3.42 and a net change of 2.5. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement in recent trading sessions, increasing by 3.42% or ₹2.5. It is important to note that this summary is based on current data and market conditions may change.
