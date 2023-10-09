Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock plummets

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹75 and closed at ₹74.33. The stock had a high of ₹76 and a low of ₹73.86 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹97,765.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.15. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 3,088,172.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹71.93. It has experienced a percent change of -3.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.88, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.
The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹72.8. There has been a percent change of -2.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.01, which also indicates a decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of IRFC has experienced a decline.
On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 3,088,172 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was ₹74.33.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!