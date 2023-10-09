Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock plummets

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹75 and closed at ₹74.33. The stock had a high of ₹76 and a low of ₹73.86 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹97,765.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.15. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 3,088,172.

