Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock plummets

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.85 %. The stock closed at 74.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.93 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 75 and closed at 74.33. The stock had a high of 76 and a low of 73.86 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 97,765.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 21.15. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 3,088,172.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹71.93, down -3.85% from yesterday's ₹74.81

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 71.93. It has experienced a percent change of -3.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.88, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹72.8, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹74.81

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 72.8. There has been a percent change of -2.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.01, which also indicates a decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of IRFC has experienced a decline.

09 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹74.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 3,088,172 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was 74.33.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.