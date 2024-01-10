Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹101 and closed at ₹99.97. The stock reached a high of ₹102.24 and a low of ₹99.89. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹130,789.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 7,751,317.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.