Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -4.84 %. The stock closed at 74.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.19 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw a slight increase in its stock price, with an open price of 72.8 and a close price of 74.81. The stock reached a high of 72.92 and a low of 70.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 93,034.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 21.15. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 4,945,172.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹74.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a BSE volume of 4,945,172 shares. The closing price for the stock was 74.81.

