Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw a slight increase in its stock price, with an open price of ₹72.8 and a close price of ₹74.81. The stock reached a high of ₹72.92 and a low of ₹70.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹93,034.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.15. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 4,945,172.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
