Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹100.65 and closed at ₹100.08. The stock had a high of ₹103.5 and a low of ₹99.55. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at ₹134,684.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹104.14 and ₹25.45 respectively. On the BSE, 5,937,317 shares of IRFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.