Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation gains momentum in the stock market

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 6.29 %. The stock closed at 71.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.67 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 71.21 and closed at 71.19. The stock had a high of 76.23 and a low of 71.21. The market capitalization of IRFC is 98,889.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 14,412,067.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹75.67, up 6.29% from yesterday's ₹71.19

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock price is currently at 75.67. There has been a 6.29% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.48.

11 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹71.19 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 14,412,067 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 71.19.

