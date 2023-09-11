Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹74.65 and closed at ₹73.17. The stock reached a high of ₹78 and a low of ₹74.65 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹100,705.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹78, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 26,282,461 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹73.17 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 26,282,461. The closing price of each share was ₹73.17.