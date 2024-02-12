Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -7.35 %. The stock closed at 153.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of 162 and a close price of 162. The stock reached a high of 162.1 and a low of 149.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 200,862.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 12,524,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹142.4, down -7.35% from yesterday's ₹153.7

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is 142.4, which is a 7.35% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -11.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.03%
3 Months88.04%
6 Months214.31%
YTD54.71%
1 Year410.63%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹153.7, down -5.12% from yesterday's ₹162

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 153.7 with a percent change of -5.12 and a net change of -8.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 5.12%. The net change of -8.3 suggests a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, this data indicates a negative trend in the value of IRFC stock.

12 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹162 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange saw a volume of 12,524,652 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 162.

