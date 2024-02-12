Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock plummets in trading today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹162 and a close price of ₹162. The stock reached a high of ₹162.1 and a low of ₹149.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹200,862.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 12,524,652 shares.
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹142.4, which is a 7.35% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -11.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for investment.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.03%
|3 Months
|88.04%
|6 Months
|214.31%
|YTD
|54.71%
|1 Year
|410.63%
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹153.7 with a percent change of -5.12 and a net change of -8.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 5.12%. The net change of -8.3 suggests a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, this data indicates a negative trend in the value of IRFC stock.
The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange saw a volume of 12,524,652 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹162.
