Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 4.86 %. The stock closed at 106.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.06 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 104.5 and closed at 103.06 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 109.3, while the low was 104.3. The market capitalization of IRFC is 139,663.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.14, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 27,173,549.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹112.06, up 4.86% from yesterday's ₹106.87

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently 112.06, which represents a 4.86% increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.19.

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.48%
3 Months31.74%
6 Months228.26%
YTD7.55%
1 Year232.35%
12 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹106.87, up 3.7% from yesterday's ₹103.06

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is at 106.87. There has been a percent change of 3.7, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.81, further confirming the upward movement. Overall, this suggests that the IRFC stock has experienced a positive change and is performing well in the market.

12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹103.06 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 27,173,549 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 103.06.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.