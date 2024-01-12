Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Surge

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹104.5 and closed at ₹103.06 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹109.3, while the low was ₹104.3. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹139,663.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 27,173,549.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.