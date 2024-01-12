Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Surge

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹104.5 and closed at ₹103.06 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹109.3, while the low was ₹104.3. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹139,663.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 27,173,549.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently ₹112.06, which represents a 4.86% increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.19.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.48%
|3 Months
|31.74%
|6 Months
|228.26%
|YTD
|7.55%
|1 Year
|232.35%
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is at ₹106.87. There has been a percent change of 3.7, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.81, further confirming the upward movement. Overall, this suggests that the IRFC stock has experienced a positive change and is performing well in the market.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 27,173,549 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹103.06.
