Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹76.92 and a close price of ₹75.67. The stock reached a high of ₹77.67 and a low of ₹75.3 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹98,732.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 8,503,090.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
