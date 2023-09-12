Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹81.79 and a close price of ₹77.06. The stock reached a high of ₹84.76 and a low of ₹81.25. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹110,755.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹78 and the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 13,595,030.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently ₹84.75. It has experienced a significant percent change of 9.98, resulting in a net change of 7.69.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 13,595,030 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC shares was ₹77.06.
