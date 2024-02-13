Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge on positive trading day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day's trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw the stock open at ₹150.7 and close at ₹153.7. The high for the day was ₹150.95, while the low was ₹130.2. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹173,811.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹192.8, and its 52-week low was ₹25.45. On the BSE, there were 24,981,275 shares traded for IRFC on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.