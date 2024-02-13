Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge on positive trading day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day's trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw the stock open at ₹150.7 and close at ₹153.7. The high for the day was ₹150.95, while the low was ₹130.2. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹173,811.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹192.8, and its 52-week low was ₹25.45. On the BSE, there were 24,981,275 shares traded for IRFC on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹143.15, with a percent change of 7.63 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 7.63% and there has been a net increase of ₹10.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-17.19%
|3 Months
|64.92%
|6 Months
|161.46%
|YTD
|33.82%
|1 Year
|341.69%
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹130.75. There has been a percentage change of -1.69 and a net change of -2.25. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.69% and the actual decrease in value is ₹2.25.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 24,981,275. The closing price for the shares was ₹153.7.
