Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 7.63 %. The stock closed at 133 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day's trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw the stock open at 150.7 and close at 153.7. The high for the day was 150.95, while the low was 130.2. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 173,811.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 192.8, and its 52-week low was 25.45. On the BSE, there were 24,981,275 shares traded for IRFC on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.15, up 7.63% from yesterday's ₹133

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 143.15, with a percent change of 7.63 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 7.63% and there has been a net increase of 10.15.

13 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-17.19%
3 Months64.92%
6 Months161.46%
YTD33.82%
1 Year341.69%
13 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹130.75, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹133

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 130.75. There has been a percentage change of -1.69 and a net change of -2.25. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.69% and the actual decrease in value is 2.25.

13 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹153.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 24,981,275. The closing price for the shares was 153.7.

