Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹74.99 and closed at ₹74.09. The stock reached a high of ₹75.44 and a low of ₹74.55. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹97,752.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹23.9. The stock had a trading volume of 683,762 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.7%
|3 Months
|52.51%
|6 Months
|122.19%
|YTD
|127.65%
|1 Year
|203.07%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹74.8. It has seen a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.71, suggesting a positive movement in the price.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 683,762. The closing price for the shares was ₹74.09.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!