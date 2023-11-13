Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 74.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 74.99 and closed at 74.09. The stock reached a high of 75.44 and a low of 74.55. The market capitalization of IRFC is 97,752.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 23.9. The stock had a trading volume of 683,762 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.7%
3 Months52.51%
6 Months122.19%
YTD127.65%
1 Year203.07%
13 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹74.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹74.09

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 74.8. It has seen a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.71, suggesting a positive movement in the price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹74.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 683,762. The closing price for the shares was 74.09.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.