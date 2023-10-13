Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock price rise

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹76 and closed at ₹75.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹76.16 and a low of ₹74.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹98,196.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94 and the 52-week low is ₹21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC was 4,966,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.