Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock price rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 75.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.64 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 76 and closed at 75.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 76.16 and a low of 74.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 98,196.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94 and the 52-week low is 21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC was 4,966,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.64, up 2% from yesterday's ₹75.14

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is 76.64, which represents a 2% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.5.

13 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹74.61, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹75.14

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 74.61. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.53, representing the decrease in value in terms of the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹75.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the BSE, there were 4,966,611 shares traded. The closing price of the stock was 75.55.

