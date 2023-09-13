Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 84.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.83 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at a price of 92.94 but closed at 84.75. The stock had a high of 92.94 and a low of 77.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 108,246.44 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 84.76 and a low of 20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC was 63,662,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 63,662,986 shares were traded. The closing price for IRFC shares was 84.75.

