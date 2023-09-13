Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at a price of ₹92.94 but closed at ₹84.75. The stock had a high of ₹92.94 and a low of ₹77.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹108,246.44 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of ₹84.76 and a low of ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC was 63,662,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.