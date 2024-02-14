Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹130.75 and a close price of ₹133. The stock had a high of ₹156.25 and a low of ₹128. The market capitalization of the company is ₹200,470.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 37,279,690 shares.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is currently trading at a price of ₹154. There has been a 0.39 percent increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 0.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.63%
|3 Months
|89.07%
|6 Months
|201.77%
|YTD
|54.45%
|1 Year
|412.35%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹153.4, which represents a 15.34% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹20.4.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 37,279,690 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹133.
