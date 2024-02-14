Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 153.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of 130.75 and a close price of 133. The stock had a high of 156.25 and a low of 128. The market capitalization of the company is 200,470.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 37,279,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹153.4

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is currently trading at a price of 154. There has been a 0.39 percent increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 0.6.

14 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.63%
3 Months89.07%
6 Months201.77%
YTD54.45%
1 Year412.35%
14 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹153.4, up 15.34% from yesterday's ₹133

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 153.4, which represents a 15.34% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 20.4.

14 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹133 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 37,279,690 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 133.

