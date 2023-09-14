Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -4.81 %. The stock closed at 82.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 80 and closed at 82.83. The stock had a high of 84.3 and a low of 75.33. The market capitalization of the company was 103,045.17 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC was 92.94, while the 52-week low was 20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,724,049 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹78.85, down -4.81% from yesterday's ₹82.83

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is 78.85. There has been a percent change of -4.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.98, which represents the decrease in price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹82.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 38,724,049. The closing price for the day was 82.83 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.