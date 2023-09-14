Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹80 and closed at ₹82.83. The stock had a high of ₹84.3 and a low of ₹75.33. The market capitalization of the company was ₹103,045.17 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC was ₹92.94, while the 52-week low was ₹20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,724,049 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.