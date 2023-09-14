Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹80 and closed at ₹82.83. The stock had a high of ₹84.3 and a low of ₹75.33. The market capitalization of the company was ₹103,045.17 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC was ₹92.94, while the 52-week low was ₹20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,724,049 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is ₹78.85. There has been a percent change of -4.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.98, which represents the decrease in price.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 38,724,049.
