Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock gains

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹84.95 and closed at ₹83.53 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹96.1 and a low of ₹84.8. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹121,066.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹92.94 and ₹25.45, respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC was 64,479,848 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹97.88. There has been a percent change of 5.66, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.24, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹5.24.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|21.83%
|3 Months
|9.19%
|6 Months
|182.04%
|YTD
|184.64%
|1 Year
|172.9%
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is ₹92.64. There has been a 10.91 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.11.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 64,479,848. The closing price for the shares was ₹83.53.
