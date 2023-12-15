Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 5.66 %. The stock closed at 92.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.88 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 84.95 and closed at 83.53 on the last day. The stock had a high of 96.1 and a low of 84.8. The market capitalization of IRFC is 121,066.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 92.94 and 25.45, respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC was 64,479,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹97.88, up 5.66% from yesterday's ₹92.64

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 97.88. There has been a percent change of 5.66, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.24, which means that the stock price has increased by 5.24.

15 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week21.83%
3 Months9.19%
6 Months182.04%
YTD184.64%
1 Year172.9%
15 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹92.64, up 10.91% from yesterday's ₹83.53

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is 92.64. There has been a 10.91 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.11.

15 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹83.53 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 64,479,848. The closing price for the shares was 83.53.

