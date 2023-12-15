Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock gains

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹84.95 and closed at ₹83.53 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹96.1 and a low of ₹84.8. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹121,066.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹92.94 and ₹25.45, respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC was 64,479,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.