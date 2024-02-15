Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 153.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC) stock opened at 153.95 and closed at 153.4. The stock reached a high of 157.35 and a low of 145.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 201,712.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 13,671,157.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154.35, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹153.4

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 154.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.95, suggesting a positive movement.

15 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹153.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation BSE had a trading volume of 13,671,157 shares with a closing price of 153.4.

