Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹109.01 and a close price of ₹106.87. The stock reached a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹108.91 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹148,170.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹114, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 26,884,973.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.