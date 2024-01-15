Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 6.09 %. The stock closed at 106.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.38 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 109.01 and a close price of 106.87. The stock reached a high of 114 and a low of 108.91 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 148,170.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 114, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 26,884,973.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹106.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 26,884,973. The closing price for IRFC shares was 106.87.

