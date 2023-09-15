Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹80.01 and a close price of ₹78.85. The stock had a high of ₹81.99 and a low of ₹78.75. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹106,246.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 12,699,051.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.