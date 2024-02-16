Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees boost in trading today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹156.5 and closed at ₹154.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹161.5, while the lowest was ₹154.9. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹207,527.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 11,989,676.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹158.8, with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 4.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased by 2.88%. The net change of 4.45 indicates the actual increase in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and future trends of the IRFC stock.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 11,989,676 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was ₹154.35.
