Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees boost in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 154.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 156.5 and closed at 154.35. The highest price reached during the day was 161.5, while the lowest was 154.9. The market capitalization of IRFC is 207,527.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 11,989,676.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹158.8, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹154.35

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 158.8, with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 4.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased by 2.88%. The net change of 4.45 indicates the actual increase in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and future trends of the IRFC stock.

16 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹154.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 11,989,676 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was 154.35.

