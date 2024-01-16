Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 14.76 %. The stock closed at 113.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.11 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 116.2 and closed at 113.38. The highest price for the day was 134.7, while the lowest price was 116.2. The market capitalization of the company is 170,034.33 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 114 and a low of 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 34,421,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹130.11, up 14.76% from yesterday's ₹113.38

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 130.11. There has been a significant increase of 14.76% in the stock's price, with a net change of 16.73. This indicates that the stock has experienced a strong upward movement in recent trading sessions.

16 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹113.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the BSE, a total of 34,421,414 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 113.38.

