Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock surge

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹116.2 and closed at ₹113.38. The highest price for the day was ₹134.7, while the lowest price was ₹116.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹170,034.33 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 34,421,414 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹130.11. There has been a significant increase of 14.76% in the stock's price, with a net change of 16.73. This indicates that the stock has experienced a strong upward movement in recent trading sessions.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the BSE, a total of 34,421,414 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹113.38.
