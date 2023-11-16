Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock gains

The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹74.4 and a close price of ₹73.65. The stock reached a high of ₹74.8 and a low of ₹73.14. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96,014.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94 and the 52-week low is ₹24.4. The BSE volume for the day was 3,454,790 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.78%
|3 Months
|43.12%
|6 Months
|116.18%
|YTD
|125.81%
|1 Year
|191.67%
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,454,790. The closing price for the stock was ₹73.65.
