Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 73.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.52 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of 74.4 and a close price of 73.65. The stock reached a high of 74.8 and a low of 73.14. The market capitalization of the company is 96,014.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94 and the 52-week low is 24.4. The BSE volume for the day was 3,454,790 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹73.52, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹73.47

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 73.52. There has been a small percent change of 0.07, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

16 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.78%
3 Months43.12%
6 Months116.18%
YTD125.81%
1 Year191.67%
16 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹73.61, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹73.47

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 73.61 with a net change of 0.14. This represents a percent change of 0.19. This data indicates a slight increase in the stock price of IRFC.

16 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹73.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,454,790. The closing price for the stock was 73.65.

