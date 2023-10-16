comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 76.29, down -0.46% from yesterday's 76.64
BackBack

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹76.29, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹76.64

15 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 76.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.29 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance CorporationPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 74.61 and closed at 75.14 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 78.34 and a low of 74.61. The market capitalization of IRFC is 100,157.03 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 92.94 and 21.2 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 11,797,982.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:32:19 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹76.29, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹76.64

Today, the closing price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock was 76.29, which is a decrease of 0.46% from the previous day. This represents a net change of -0.35 compared to yesterday's closing price of 76.64.

16 Oct 2023, 05:44:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 76.15 and a high of 77.24.

16 Oct 2023, 03:19:48 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock is 21.20 and the 52-week high price is 92.35.

16 Oct 2023, 03:16:27 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.28, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 76.28. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.36, suggesting a small decline. Overall, the stock's performance is relatively stable with a slight downward trend.

16 Oct 2023, 02:35:56 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.36, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 76.36, which reflects a decrease of 0.37% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.28.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23:50 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 76.15 and a high price of 77.24 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:41:58 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.4, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is at 76.4, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.24. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or reason behind this change.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation News

16 Oct 2023, 01:18:34 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 76.15 and a high price of 77.24 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:13:27 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.31, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 76.31. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.33, which suggests a decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:02:26 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:34:06 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.4, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 76.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.31% and a decrease in the net change by 0.24.

16 Oct 2023, 12:10:03 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's lowest price on the current day was 76.15, while its highest price reached 77.24.

16 Oct 2023, 11:47:19 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is 76.5, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:20:25 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 76.15 and a high price of 77.24 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15:57 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.38, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 76.38. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.34. The net change is -0.26. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:22:22 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was 76.15 and the high price was 77.24.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20:55 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.42, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is 76.42, with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:59:44 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:53:14 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently 76.75, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.11. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:10:56 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹77.11, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 77.11. There has been a 0.61% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.47.

16 Oct 2023, 08:07:54 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹75.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,797,982. The closing price of these shares was 75.14.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App