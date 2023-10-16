Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 76.29, down -0.46% from yesterday's 76.64

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹74.61 and closed at ₹75.14 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹78.34 and a low of ₹74.61. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹100,157.03 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹92.94 and ₹21.2 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 11,797,982.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock was ₹76.29, which is a decrease of 0.46% from the previous day. This represents a net change of -0.35 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹76.64.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹76.15 and a high of ₹77.24.
The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock is 21.20 and the 52-week high price is 92.35.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹76.28. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.36, suggesting a small decline. Overall, the stock's performance is relatively stable with a slight downward trend.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹76.36, which reflects a decrease of 0.37% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.28.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.15 and a high price of ₹77.24 on the current day.
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is at ₹76.4, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.24. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or reason behind this change.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation News
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.15 and a high price of ₹77.24 for the current day.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹76.31. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.33, which suggests a decrease in the stock price.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹76.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.31% and a decrease in the net change by 0.24.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's lowest price on the current day was ₹76.15, while its highest price reached ₹77.24.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is ₹76.5, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.15 and a high price of ₹77.24 for the current day.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹76.38. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.34. The net change is -0.26. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹76.15 and the high price was ₹77.24.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹76.42, with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently ₹76.75, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.11. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹77.11. There has been a 0.61% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.47.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,797,982. The closing price of these shares was ₹75.14.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!