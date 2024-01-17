Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹139.1 and a close price of ₹130.11. The stock reached a high of ₹146.69 and a low of ₹136.1 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹185,272.21 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹134.7 and a low of ₹25.45. On the BSE, a total of 61,711,722 shares of IRFC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 61,711,722. The closing price of the stock was ₹130.11.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!