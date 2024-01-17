Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 8.96 %. The stock closed at 130.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.77 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 139.1 and a close price of 130.11. The stock reached a high of 146.69 and a low of 136.1 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently 185,272.21 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 134.7 and a low of 25.45. On the BSE, a total of 61,711,722 shares of IRFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹130.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 61,711,722. The closing price of the stock was 130.11.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.