Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹139.1 and a close price of ₹130.11. The stock reached a high of ₹146.69 and a low of ₹136.1 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹185,272.21 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹134.7 and a low of ₹25.45. On the BSE, a total of 61,711,722 shares of IRFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.