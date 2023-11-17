Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹73.61 and closed at ₹73.47. The stock reached a high of ₹73.91 and a low of ₹73.03. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at 95,543.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94 and the 52-week low is ₹24.4. The BSE volume for IRFC was 1,005,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.