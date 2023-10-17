Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's 76.29

18 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 3.75 %. The stock closed at 76.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 77.11, a close price of 76.64, a high of 77.24, and a low of 76.15. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 99,699.63 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC on this day was 5,817,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29

Today, the closing price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is 79.15, with a percent change of 3.75 and a net change of 2.86. Yesterday's closing price was 76.29. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement today, with an increase in both percentage and net change.

17 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation79.152.863.7592.9421.2103437.22
Mindspace Business Parks REIT308.0-1.6-0.52371.9290.3618264.96
Sanghvi Movers692.019.452.89798.95205.12995.53
Dhunseri Investments842.4521.62.63839.0562.0513.66
Silicon Rental Solutions170.1-2.5-1.45200.087.9174.73
17 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 76.61 and a high of 80.80.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock is 21.20, while the 52-week high price is 92.35.

17 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.33, up 3.98% from yesterday's ₹76.29

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 79.33, with a percent change of 3.98 and a net change of 3.04. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with both the percent and net change being in the positive territory. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this data. It is important to consider additional factors such as trading volume, market conditions, and company news to make a more informed analysis of the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.52, up 4.23% from yesterday's ₹76.29

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 79.52 with a percent change of 4.23 and a net change of 3.23. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive momentum. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider investing in IRFC.

17 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 76.61 and a high price of 80.8 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.76, up 4.55% from yesterday's ₹76.29

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 79.76, with a percent change of 4.55 and a net change of 3.47. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the reasons behind this price movement.

17 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days74.84
10 Days75.16
20 Days75.92
50 Days63.82
100 Days48.56
300 Days39.31
17 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹80.23, up 5.16% from yesterday's ₹76.29

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is 80.23, which represents a percent change of 5.16. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 5.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.94, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹80.15, up 5.06% from yesterday's ₹76.29

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is 80.15. There has been a 5.06% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.86.

17 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.21, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹76.29

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 79.21 with a percent change of 3.83 and a net change of 2.92. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. This suggests that investors are buying the stock, leading to an upward trend in its price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.69, up 4.46% from yesterday's ₹76.29

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is 79.69, representing a percent change of 4.46 and a net change of 3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.73, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹76.29

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 76.73. It has experienced a percent change of 0.58, with a net change of 0.44.

17 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.29, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹76.64

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 76.29, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value. IRFC is a company that provides financial services to Indian Railways, and its stock price is influenced by various factors such as the performance of the railway sector and the overall market conditions. Investors should closely monitor these factors to make informed decisions about buying or selling IRFC stock.

17 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.64 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 5,817,137 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 76.64.

