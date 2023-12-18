Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares plunge in trading today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of ₹95.3 and a close price of ₹92.64 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹100.84 and a low of ₹93.25. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹123,745.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100.84 and ₹25.45 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 27,210,309.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹91.35 and a high price of ₹96.58.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹93.47. It has experienced a percent change of -1.29, resulting in a net change of -1.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.63%
|3 Months
|13.26%
|6 Months
|187.41%
|YTD
|190.94%
|1 Year
|187.84%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹96.58. There has been a 2% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.89.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation, the total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,210,309. The closing price for the shares was ₹92.64.
