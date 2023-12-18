Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 94.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.47 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of 95.3 and a close price of 92.64 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 100.84 and a low of 93.25. The market capitalization of IRFC is 123,745.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 100.84 and 25.45 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 27,210,309.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 91.35 and a high price of 96.58.

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹93.47, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹94.69

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 93.47. It has experienced a percent change of -1.29, resulting in a net change of -1.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.63%
3 Months13.26%
6 Months187.41%
YTD190.94%
1 Year187.84%
18 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹96.58, up 2% from yesterday's ₹94.69

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 96.58. There has been a 2% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.89.

18 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹92.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation, the total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,210,309. The closing price for the shares was 92.64.

