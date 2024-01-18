Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹139.7 and closed at ₹141.77. The stock's high for the day was ₹150.62, while the low was ₹133.01. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at ₹194,786.08 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹146.69 and a low of ₹25.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IRFC was 29,008,980 shares.

