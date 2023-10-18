Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹77.45, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹79.15

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹76.87 and a close price of ₹76.29. The stock reached a high of ₹80.8 and a low of ₹76.61 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹103,437.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.2. The BSE volume for the day was 11,560,210 shares traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹77.45, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹79.15 Today, the closing price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock was ₹77.45, representing a decrease of 2.15% from the previous day's closing price of ₹79.15. This indicates a net change of -1.7 in the stock price.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Finance Corporation 77.45 -1.7 -2.15 92.94 21.2 101215.58 Mindspace Business Parks REIT 316.34 8.31 2.7 371.9 290.36 18759.54 Sanghvi Movers 679.95 -11.8 -1.71 798.95 205.1 2943.37 Dhunseri Investments 867.95 24.9 2.95 859.0 562.0 529.2 Silicon Rental Solutions 170.0 -0.1 -0.06 200.0 87.9 174.62

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹77.16 and a high price of ₹80.70.

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock is 21.25 and the 52 week high price is 92.35.

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently ₹79.15. It has experienced a percent change of 3.75, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.86, suggesting a positive movement.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 75.86 10 Days 75.13 20 Days 75.67 50 Days 64.55 100 Days 48.99 300 Days 39.51

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 1 1 1 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹79.15, which represents a 3.75% percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 3.75% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.86, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the IRFC stock has shown a significant increase in value.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.63% 3 Months 144.13% 6 Months 180.18% YTD 143.16% 1 Year 271.6%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.29 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,560,210. The closing price for IRFC shares was ₹76.29.