Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹77.45, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹79.15

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹76.87 and a close price of ₹76.29. The stock reached a high of ₹80.8 and a low of ₹76.61 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹103,437.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.2. The BSE volume for the day was 11,560,210 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹77.45, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹79.15
Today, the closing price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock was ₹77.45, representing a decrease of 2.15% from the previous day's closing price of ₹79.15. This indicates a net change of -1.7 in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|77.45
|-1.7
|-2.15
|92.94
|21.2
|101215.58
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|316.34
|8.31
|2.7
|371.9
|290.36
|18759.54
|Sanghvi Movers
|679.95
|-11.8
|-1.71
|798.95
|205.1
|2943.37
|Dhunseri Investments
|867.95
|24.9
|2.95
|859.0
|562.0
|529.2
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.0
|-0.1
|-0.06
|200.0
|87.9
|174.62
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹77.16 and a high price of ₹80.70.
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock is 21.25 and the 52 week high price is 92.35.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹77.45, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹79.15
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹77.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.15%, resulting in a net change of -1.7.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|79.15
|2.86
|3.75
|92.94
|21.2
|103437.22
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.0
|-1.6
|-0.52
|371.9
|290.36
|18264.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|692.0
|19.45
|2.89
|798.95
|205.1
|2995.53
|Dhunseri Investments
|842.45
|21.6
|2.63
|839.0
|562.0
|513.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.1
|-2.5
|-1.45
|200.0
|87.9
|174.73
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently ₹79.15. It has experienced a percent change of 3.75, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.86, suggesting a positive movement.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Board Meetings
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹76.61 and a high of ₹80.80 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹79.15. There has been a 3.75% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.86.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|75.86
|10 Days
|75.13
|20 Days
|75.67
|50 Days
|64.55
|100 Days
|48.99
|300 Days
|39.51
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.61 and a high price of ₹80.8.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹79.15. It has experienced a 3.75% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.86.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|79.15
|2.86
|3.75
|92.94
|21.2
|103437.22
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.0
|-1.6
|-0.52
|371.9
|290.36
|18264.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|692.0
|19.45
|2.89
|798.95
|205.1
|2995.53
|Dhunseri Investments
|842.45
|21.6
|2.63
|839.0
|562.0
|513.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.1
|-2.5
|-1.45
|200.0
|87.9
|174.73
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹79.15. The stock has seen a percent change of 3.75, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 2.86, suggesting an increase in value. Overall, the stock has shown positive momentum and has gained value.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.61 and a high price of ₹80.80 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹79.15, which represents a 3.75% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.86.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|79.15
|2.86
|3.75
|92.94
|21.2
|103437.22
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.0
|-1.6
|-0.52
|371.9
|290.36
|18264.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|692.0
|19.45
|2.89
|798.95
|205.1
|2995.53
|Dhunseri Investments
|842.45
|21.6
|2.63
|839.0
|562.0
|513.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.1
|-2.5
|-1.45
|200.0
|87.9
|174.73
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹79.15, which represents a 3.75% percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 3.75% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.86, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the IRFC stock has shown a significant increase in value.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Dividend
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.61 and a high price of ₹80.8 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹79.15. It has experienced a 3.75% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.86.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|79.15
|2.86
|3.75
|92.94
|21.2
|103437.22
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.0
|-1.6
|-0.52
|371.9
|290.36
|18264.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|692.0
|19.45
|2.89
|798.95
|205.1
|2995.53
|Dhunseri Investments
|842.45
|21.6
|2.63
|839.0
|562.0
|513.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.1
|-2.5
|-1.45
|200.0
|87.9
|174.73
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low price of ₹76.61 and a high price of ₹80.8 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.63%
|3 Months
|144.13%
|6 Months
|180.18%
|YTD
|143.16%
|1 Year
|271.6%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is currently priced at ₹79.15. The stock has experienced a 3.75% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.86. This indicates that the stock has been performing well and has seen positive growth.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.15, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹76.29
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is ₹79.15. The stock has experienced a 3.75% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.86.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.29 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,560,210. The closing price for IRFC shares was ₹76.29.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!