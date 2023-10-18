Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 77.45, down -2.15% from yesterday's 79.15

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹76.87 and a close price of ₹76.29. The stock reached a high of ₹80.8 and a low of ₹76.61 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹103,437.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.2. The BSE volume for the day was 11,560,210 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock was ₹77.45, representing a decrease of 2.15% from the previous day's closing price of ₹79.15. This indicates a net change of -1.7 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|77.45
|-1.7
|-2.15
|92.94
|21.2
|101215.58
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|316.34
|8.31
|2.7
|371.9
|290.36
|18759.54
|Sanghvi Movers
|679.95
|-11.8
|-1.71
|798.95
|205.1
|2943.37
|Dhunseri Investments
|867.95
|24.9
|2.95
|859.0
|562.0
|529.2
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.0
|-0.1
|-0.06
|200.0
|87.9
|174.62
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹77.16 and a high price of ₹80.70.
The 52 week low price of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock is 21.25 and the 52 week high price is 92.35.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹77.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.15%, resulting in a net change of -1.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|79.15
|2.86
|3.75
|92.94
|21.2
|103437.22
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.0
|-1.6
|-0.52
|371.9
|290.36
|18264.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|692.0
|19.45
|2.89
|798.95
|205.1
|2995.53
|Dhunseri Investments
|842.45
|21.6
|2.63
|839.0
|562.0
|513.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.1
|-2.5
|-1.45
|200.0
|87.9
|174.73
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently ₹79.15. It has experienced a percent change of 3.75, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.86, suggesting a positive movement.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Board Meetings
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹76.61 and a high of ₹80.80 on the current day.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹79.15. There has been a 3.75% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.86.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|75.86
|10 Days
|75.13
|20 Days
|75.67
|50 Days
|64.55
|100 Days
|48.99
|300 Days
|39.51
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.61 and a high price of ₹80.8.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹79.15. It has experienced a 3.75% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.86.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|79.15
|2.86
|3.75
|92.94
|21.2
|103437.22
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.0
|-1.6
|-0.52
|371.9
|290.36
|18264.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|692.0
|19.45
|2.89
|798.95
|205.1
|2995.53
|Dhunseri Investments
|842.45
|21.6
|2.63
|839.0
|562.0
|513.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.1
|-2.5
|-1.45
|200.0
|87.9
|174.73
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹79.15. The stock has seen a percent change of 3.75, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 2.86, suggesting an increase in value. Overall, the stock has shown positive momentum and has gained value.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.61 and a high price of ₹80.80 on the current day.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹79.15, which represents a 3.75% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.86.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|79.15
|2.86
|3.75
|92.94
|21.2
|103437.22
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.0
|-1.6
|-0.52
|371.9
|290.36
|18264.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|692.0
|19.45
|2.89
|798.95
|205.1
|2995.53
|Dhunseri Investments
|842.45
|21.6
|2.63
|839.0
|562.0
|513.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.1
|-2.5
|-1.45
|200.0
|87.9
|174.73
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹79.15, which represents a 3.75% percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 3.75% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.86, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the IRFC stock has shown a significant increase in value.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Dividend
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.61 and a high price of ₹80.8 on the current day.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹79.15. It has experienced a 3.75% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.86.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|79.15
|2.86
|3.75
|92.94
|21.2
|103437.22
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.0
|-1.6
|-0.52
|371.9
|290.36
|18264.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|692.0
|19.45
|2.89
|798.95
|205.1
|2995.53
|Dhunseri Investments
|842.45
|21.6
|2.63
|839.0
|562.0
|513.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|170.1
|-2.5
|-1.45
|200.0
|87.9
|174.73
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low price of ₹76.61 and a high price of ₹80.8 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.63%
|3 Months
|144.13%
|6 Months
|180.18%
|YTD
|143.16%
|1 Year
|271.6%
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is currently priced at ₹79.15. The stock has experienced a 3.75% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.86. This indicates that the stock has been performing well and has seen positive growth.
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is ₹79.15. The stock has experienced a 3.75% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.86.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,560,210. The closing price for IRFC shares was ₹76.29.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!