Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 77.45, down -2.15% from yesterday's 79.15

14 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 79.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of 76.87 and a close price of 76.29. The stock reached a high of 80.8 and a low of 76.61 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 103,437.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 21.2. The BSE volume for the day was 11,560,210 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock was 77.45, representing a decrease of 2.15% from the previous day's closing price of 79.15. This indicates a net change of -1.7 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation77.45-1.7-2.1592.9421.2101215.58
Mindspace Business Parks REIT316.348.312.7371.9290.3618759.54
Sanghvi Movers679.95-11.8-1.71798.95205.12943.37
Dhunseri Investments867.9524.92.95859.0562.0529.2
Silicon Rental Solutions170.0-0.1-0.06200.087.9174.62
18 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 77.16 and a high price of 80.70.

18 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock is 21.25 and the 52 week high price is 92.35.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 76.61 and a high of 80.80 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days75.86
10 Days75.13
20 Days75.67
50 Days64.55
100 Days48.99
300 Days39.51
18 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 76.61 and a high price of 80.8.

18 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 76.61 and a high price of 80.80 on the current day.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 76.61 and a high price of 80.8 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low price of 76.61 and a high price of 80.8 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.63%
3 Months144.13%
6 Months180.18%
YTD143.16%
1 Year271.6%
18 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,560,210. The closing price for IRFC shares was 76.29.

