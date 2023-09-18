Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 79.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.02 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 82 and closed at 81.3. The stock had a high of 82 and a low of 78.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 103,541.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94 and the 52-week low is 20.55. The BSE volume for the day was 11,368,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹77.02, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹79.23

The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is 77.02. It has seen a decrease of 2.79% in its price, resulting in a net change of -2.21.

18 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹77.09, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹79.23

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is 77.09. It has experienced a percent change of -2.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.14, representing the actual decrease in the stock price. This information suggests that the IRFC stock has seen a decline in its value.

18 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.92%
3 Months125.01%
6 Months193.89%
YTD143.78%
1 Year255.83%
18 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹79.26, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹79.23

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 79.26. There has been a slight increase of 0.04% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.03.

18 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹81.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,368,375. The closing price of the shares was 81.3.

