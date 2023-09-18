Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹82 and closed at ₹81.3. The stock had a high of ₹82 and a low of ₹78.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹103,541.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94 and the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for the day was 11,368,375 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is ₹77.02. It has seen a decrease of 2.79% in its price, resulting in a net change of -2.21.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Profit Loss
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹77.09. It has experienced a percent change of -2.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.14, representing the actual decrease in the stock price. This information suggests that the IRFC stock has seen a decline in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.92%
|3 Months
|125.01%
|6 Months
|193.89%
|YTD
|143.78%
|1 Year
|255.83%
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹79.26. There has been a slight increase of 0.04% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.03.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,368,375. The closing price of the shares was ₹81.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!