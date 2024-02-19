Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 158.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 160.15 and closed at 158.8 on the last trading day. The stock's high was 161.5 and low was 154.95. The market capitalization stood at 203,019.24 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8, and the low was 25.45. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 4,656,488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹158.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4,656,488 at a closing price of 158.8.

