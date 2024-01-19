Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plummet on the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 149.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 152.3 and closed at 149.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 155 and a low of 136.21. The market capitalization of the company is 191,714.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 150.62 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,708,002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹146.7, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹149.05

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 146.7, with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹149.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 26,708,002. The closing price for the shares was 149.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.