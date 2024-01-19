Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plummet on the market

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹152.3 and closed at ₹149.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹155 and a low of ₹136.21. The market capitalization of the company is ₹191,714.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150.62 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,708,002 shares.
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹146.7, with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
