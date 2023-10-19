Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plummet in trading today

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹80.07 and a close price of ₹79.15. The stock reached a high of ₹80.7 and a low of ₹77.16 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at ₹101,215.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94 and the 52-week low is ₹21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 10,628,232.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹75.9 and a high of ₹77.98 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.51%
|3 Months
|140.29%
|6 Months
|178.28%
|YTD
|138.1%
|1 Year
|262.15%
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹77.25, with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -0.2. This suggests that the stock price has slightly decreased. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹76.75, with a percent change of -0.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 rupees.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a total volume of 10,628,232 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹79.15.
