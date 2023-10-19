Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 77.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 80.07 and a close price of 79.15. The stock reached a high of 80.7 and a low of 77.16 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at 101,215.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94 and the 52-week low is 21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 10,628,232.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 75.9 and a high of 77.98 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.51%
3 Months140.29%
6 Months178.28%
YTD138.1%
1 Year262.15%
19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹77.25, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹77.45

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 77.25, with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -0.2. This suggests that the stock price has slightly decreased. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

19 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.75, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹77.45

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is 76.75, with a percent change of -0.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 rupees.

19 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹79.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a total volume of 10,628,232 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 79.15.

