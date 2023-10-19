Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plummet in trading today

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹80.07 and a close price of ₹79.15. The stock reached a high of ₹80.7 and a low of ₹77.16 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at ₹101,215.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94 and the 52-week low is ₹21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 10,628,232.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.