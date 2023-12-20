Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 6.13 %. The stock closed at 94.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.14 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of 95.34 and a close price of 94.36 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 101.47 and a low of 94.59. The market capitalization of IRFC is 130,868.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 100.84 and its 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 41,472,790.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹94.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 41,472,790 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 94.36.

