Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of ₹95.34 and a close price of ₹94.36 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹101.47 and a low of ₹94.59. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹130,868.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹100.84 and its 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 41,472,790.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.