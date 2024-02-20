Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹156 and closed at ₹155.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹164.4, while the low was ₹154.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹207,397.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹192.8 and ₹25.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,138,888 shares.

