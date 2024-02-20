Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 155.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 156 and closed at 155.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 164.4, while the low was 154.35. The market capitalization stood at 207,397.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 192.8 and 25.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,138,888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹155.35 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 7,138,888 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC stock was 155.35.

