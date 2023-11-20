Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹73.16 and closed at ₹73.11. The stock's high for the day was ₹77.57, while the low was ₹72.71. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹100,483.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, and the 52-week low is ₹24.4. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 15,472,848.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹73.11 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,472,848. The closing price of the stock was ₹73.11.