Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Gains Momentum in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 77.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 76.79 and a close price of 77.45. The stock reached a high of 78.29 and a low of 75.9 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 101,424.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC was 3,701,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹78.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹77.61

The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is 78.2. The percent change is 0.76, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.59, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small upward trend.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.33%
3 Months140.29%
6 Months175.18%
YTD138.4%
1 Year261.77%
20 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹78.35, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹77.61

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 78.35, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.74. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.95% and the net change is an increase of 0.74 rupees.

20 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹77.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a volume of 3,701,338 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the IRFC stock was 77.45.

