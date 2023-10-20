Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Gains Momentum in Trading

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹76.79 and a close price of ₹77.45. The stock reached a high of ₹78.29 and a low of ₹75.9 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹101,424.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.2. The BSE volume for IRFC was 3,701,338 shares.
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is ₹78.2. The percent change is 0.76, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.59, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.33%
|3 Months
|140.29%
|6 Months
|175.18%
|YTD
|138.4%
|1 Year
|261.77%
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹78.35, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.74. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.95% and the net change is an increase of 0.74 rupees.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a volume of 3,701,338 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the IRFC stock was ₹77.45.
