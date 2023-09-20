Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was ₹79.26, and the close price was ₹79.23. The stock had a high of ₹79.57 and a low of ₹76.14. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹100,078.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹92.94 and ₹20.55, respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 6,694,949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.