Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 92.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.14 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 102.21 and closed at 100.14 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 104.14 and a low of 91.3 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 120,857.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 101.47 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 40,063,559.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹94.14, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹92.48

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently trading at 94.14, with a percentage change of 1.79%. This indicates a net change of 1.66 rupees.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.72%
3 Months13.46%
6 Months179.73%
YTD184.02%
1 Year159.33%
21 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹92.48, down -7.65% from yesterday's ₹100.14

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 92.48. It has experienced a percent change of -7.65, with a net change of -7.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. It is important to note that this is a summary based on current data, and the stock price may change in the future.

21 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹100.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,063,559. The closing price for the stock was 100.14.

