Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock gains

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹102.21 and closed at ₹100.14 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹104.14 and a low of ₹91.3 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹120,857.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹101.47 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 40,063,559.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently trading at ₹94.14, with a percentage change of 1.79%. This indicates a net change of 1.66 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.72%
|3 Months
|13.46%
|6 Months
|179.73%
|YTD
|184.02%
|1 Year
|159.33%
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹92.48. It has experienced a percent change of -7.65, with a net change of -7.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. It is important to note that this is a summary based on current data, and the stock price may change in the future.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,063,559. The closing price for the stock was ₹100.14.
