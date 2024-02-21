Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's last day saw its open price at ₹159.95 and close price at ₹158.7. The high for the day was ₹160.7 and the low was ₹157.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹207,070.48 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹192.8 and the 52-week low at ₹25.45. The BSE volume traded was 4,955,896 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.