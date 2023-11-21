Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Gains Momentum in Trading

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹77.48 and a close price of ₹76.89. The stock had a high of ₹78.5 and a low of ₹75.8. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹99,425.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹24.4. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 4,138,927 shares traded.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹76.3 and a high price of ₹78.15 on the current day.
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is currently at ₹77.71. There has been a 2.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.63.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.74%
|3 Months
|58.31%
|6 Months
|128.19%
|YTD
|133.79%
|1 Year
|176.73%
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is ₹76.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.37, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 4,138,927 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹76.89.
