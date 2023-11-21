Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Gains Momentum in Trading

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹77.48 and a close price of ₹76.89. The stock had a high of ₹78.5 and a low of ₹75.8. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹99,425.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹24.4. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 4,138,927 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.