Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 77.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 75.56 and closed at 76.58. The stock reached a high of 79.4 and a low of 73.94. The market capitalization of IRFC is 100,784.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 8,768,369.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹77.12

The current data shows that the stock price of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 76.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.61%, with a net change of -0.47. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.58 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 8,768,369 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC's shares was 76.58.

