Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹75.56 and closed at ₹76.58. The stock reached a high of ₹79.4 and a low of ₹73.94. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹100,784.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 8,768,369.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.