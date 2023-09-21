Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹75.56 and closed at ₹76.58. The stock reached a high of ₹79.4 and a low of ₹73.94. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹100,784.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 8,768,369.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹76.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.61%, with a net change of -0.47. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 8,768,369 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC's shares was ₹76.58.
