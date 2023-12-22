Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 98.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 90.63 and closed at 92.48. The stock reached a high of 99.75 and a low of 87.01. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 129,038.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.14, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 37,439,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹101, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹98.74

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 101. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.29, which indicates a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 2.26.

22 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹92.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 37,439,389. The closing price for the stock was 92.48.

