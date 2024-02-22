Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 158.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 158.7, closed at 158.45, with a high of 160.3 and a low of 153.5. The market capitalization stood at 201,581.71 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8 and the 52-week low was 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3,076,323 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154.25, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹158.45

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 154.25, with a percent change of -2.65 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹158.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's BSE volume was 3,076,323 shares with a closing price of 158.45.

