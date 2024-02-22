Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹158.7, closed at ₹158.45, with a high of ₹160.3 and a low of ₹153.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹201,581.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3,076,323 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
